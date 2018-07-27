1 300 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000.

6 • Corona Springs (Esqueda) 3.40 2.40 2.10

1 • Pyc Telle Em (Suarez Ricardo) 3.00 2.80

5 • Ima Dashin Follie (Samuels) 3.00

Time: :15.57. Exacta: 6-1, $6.80. Trifecta: 6-1-5, $11.90. Superfecta: 6-1-5-4, $10.92. Scratched: Polar Xpress.

2 300 yards. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

2 • Chicken Lips (Ramirez) 9.20 3.60 3.20

10 • Cashair (Esqueda) 3.40 2.80

12 • A Dashing Diva (Samuels) 6.80

Time: :15.53. Exacta: 2-10, $10.60. Trifecta: 2-10-12, $56.25. Superfecta: 2-10-12-6, $52.16. Daily Double: 6-2, $6.20. Scratched: Sunshine Wagon, Sweet Bab of Return, Trs Lz Jess.

3 About 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

11 • Candy Cove (Loveberry) 4.60 3.80 2.60

4 • Breeze E Prado (Goodwin) 12.80 6.60

2 • Son of So (Mawing) 2.80

Time: 1:37.21. Exacta: 11-4, $23.80. Trifecta: 11-4-2, $30.25. Superfecta: 11-4-2-3, $26.52. Pick 3: 3/6-2-5/6/11/12, $12.10. Daily Double: 2-11, $32.50. Scratched: Big Money Max, Northernbrilliance, Whatdoyathink.

4 About 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

3 • A P Is Loose (Loveberry) 5.20 3.40 2.40

8 • Where’s Jordan (Goncalves) 6.20 3.00

2 • Airlite (Arrieta) 2.80

Time: 1:35.24. Exacta: 3-8, $18.40. Trifecta: 3-8-2, $32.40. Superfecta: 3-8-2-4, $15.73. Pick 3: 2-5/6/11/12-1/3/7, $17.40. Daily Double: 11-3, $8.30. Scratched: The Great Casby, Tyler’s Tek.

5 About 5 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500.

4 • Giant Gamble (Lindsay) 10.20 4.80 2.80

1 • Alpha and Omega (Eikleberry) 4.00 2.80

7 • The Bull (Arrieta) 3.60

Time: :56.66. Exacta: 4-1, $19.30. Trifecta: 4-1-7, $47.75. Superfecta: 4-1-7-6, $34.92. Pick 3: 5/6/11/12-1/3/7-4, $30.55. Daily Double: 3-4, $21.10. Scratched: Congratulate Me, Illuminatingappeal.

6 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

10 • Sweet Proud Native (Mawing) 8.00 4.00 3.40

11 • Classy Individual (Loveberry) 3.20 3.00

7 • Trip Back Home (Arrieta) 6.20

Time: 1:06.29. Exacta: 10-11, $12.70. Trifecta: 10-11-7, $54.90. Superfecta: 10-11-7-4, $35.65. Pick 3: 1/3/7-4-10, $45.00. Pick 4: 5/6/11/12-1/3/7-4-10, $97.10. Daily Double: 4-10, $26.60.

7 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

8 • Purple Sky (Arrieta) 7.00 3.80 2.60

6 • Xtreme Lyra (Mojica) 3.40 2.80

2 • Perfect Movement (Butler) 2.60

Time: 1:39.05. Exacta: 8-6, $9.80. Trifecta: 8-6-2, $11.15. Superfecta: 8-6-2-5, $12.31. Pick 3: 4-10-8, $50.45. Daily Double: 10-8, $17.70.

8 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

7 • Skat Happens (Mawing) 17.60 6.00 3.40

3 • Rivertown (Loveberry) 3.20 2.20

5 • Creative Xpression (Goodwin) 2.20

Time: 1:13.16. Exacta: 7-3, $26.30. Trifecta: 7-3-5, $30.50. Superfecta: 7-3-5-8, $24.99. Pick 3: 10-8-7, $66.35. Daily Double: 8-7, $24.50.

9 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

2 • Sierrita (Lindsay) 12.60 5.80 3.40

7 • Brechin’s Command (Arrieta) 6.20 4.20

4 • Flyin Falynn (Hernandez) 5.60

Time: 1:16.98. Exacta: 2-7, $28.30. Trifecta: 2-7-4, $63.35. Superfecta: 2-7-4-6, $47.02. Pick 3: 8-7-2, $116.65. Daily Double: 7-2, $99.00. Scratched: Pinup Girl.

10 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

6 • Shane Doan (Mojica) 6.40 3.60 2.20

1 • I’m a Lawman (Evans) 3.40 2.20

3 • Rocky Boy Indian (Arrieta) 2.10

Time: 1:03.86. Exacta: 6-1, $13.40. Trifecta: 6-1-3, $14.80. Superfecta: 6-1-3-5, $10.85. Pick 3: 7-2-6/7, $103.10. Pick 4: 8-7-2-6/7, $511.70. Pick 5: 10-8-7-2-6/7, $16,102.70. Daily Double: 2-6, $22.40. Scratched: Kela Brew.

 

Attendance: 6,166. Total handle: $927,134. Live handle: $157,234.

Johnny Love’s results: Thursday: 4-10 (.400). Totals: 132-384 (.344). Best bets: 21-39 (.538).