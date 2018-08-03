1 350 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $16,000.
6 • Td Cartel Express (Bedford) 15.80 5.80 2.80
3 • Eos Marie Leveau (Packer) 2.80 2.20
5 • This Trains Rockin (Samuels) 2.60
Time: :18.11. Exacta: 6-3, $25.00. Trifecta: 6-3-5, $23.20. Scratched: Shakemupbayb.
2 300 yards. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $20,000. Purse: $10,000.
1 • Code Name Valor (Ramirez) 9.80 4.40 3.00
3 • Dashin My Lady (Packer) 3.40 2.60
10 • Be a Hero (Swiontek) 2.40
Time: :15.85. Exacta: 1-3, $15.90. Trifecta: 1-3-10, $14.10. Superfecta: 1-3-10-9, $13.04. Daily Double: 6-1, $72.50. Scratched: Take Me Ta Church.
3 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.
2 • Blarney (Eikleberry) 10.00 4.00 2.60
8 • Cole Camp (Mawing) 3.40 2.40
1 • Philo (Butler) 2.60
Time: 1:30.44. Exacta: 2-8, $20.10. Trifecta: 2-8-1, $24.70. Superfecta: 2-8-1-6, $27.18. Pick 3: 6-1-2, $151.15. Daily Double: 1-2, $21.90. Scratched: Tortuga Rio.
4 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.
7 • Scattered Cash (Mojica) 9.80 4.60 3.40
3 • Hurricane Force (Goncalves) 6.80 4.20
4 • Devil’s Teeth (Eikleberry) 5.00
Time: 1:30.65. Exacta: 7-3, $24.40. Trifecta: 7-3-4, $73.04. Superfecta: 7-3-4-8, $36.74. Pick 3: 1-2-7, $70.05. Daily Double: 2-7, $38.40.
5 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $33,000.
2 • Majestic Pride (Butler) 5.60 3.20 2.40
8 • Ibaka (Eikleberry) 8.20 4.00
1 • Hay Dakota (Velazquez) 2.60
Time: 1:35.40. Exacta: 2-8, $19.20. Trifecta: 2-8-1, $28.70. Superfecta: 2-8-1-7, $22.57. Pick 3: 2-7-2, $28.05. Daily Double: 7-2, $14.40.
6 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.
9 • Tempietto (Hamilton) 23.20 10.20 7.20
2 • Houdini Hill (Eikleberry) 17.00 7.60
1 • Benny’s Glory (Velazquez) 5.40
Time: 1:39.75. Exacta: 9-2, $174.60. Trifecta: 9-2-1, $727.80. Superfecta: 9-2-1-5, $1,034.43. Pick 3: 7-2-9, $54.00. Pick 4: 2-7-2-9, $308.65. Daily Double: 2-9, $37.70.
7 5 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.
3 • Scrumpy Town (Butler) 3.80 2.60 2.20
4 • Patriotic Bei Bei (Arrieta) 14.80 8.00
8 • Honor and Riches (Eikleberry) 3.60
Time: 1:00.23. Exacta: 3-4, $27.20. Trifecta: 3-4-8, $65.05. Superfecta: 3-4-8-2, $23.96. Pick 3: 2-9-3, $32.85. Daily Double: 9-3 $26.30.
8 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $35,000.
5 • Cabloosie Bay (Gonclaves) 7.00 5.20 3.60
4 • Kandy Sweep (Velazquez) 9.20 5.00
8 • Papa’s Isla Doll (Mawing) 7.00
Time: x. Exacta: 5-4, $. Trifecta: 5-4-8, $. Superfecta: 5-4-8-7, $. Pick 3: 9-3-5 $. Daily Double: 3-5, $. Scratched: Devil Lady.
9 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.
7 • Mines Made Up (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.20 2.10
2 • Deflater (Harr) 4.40 3.20
1 • Monday Confession (Mawing) 2.80
Time: 1:03.52. Exacta: 7-2, $6.00. Trifecta: 7-2-1, $7.95. Superfecta: 7-2-1-5, $4.68. Pick 3: 3-5-7 $9.90. Daily Double: 5-7, $6.80.
10 1 mile, 70 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,000.
4 • Extra Chrome (Mawing) 3.80 2.60 2.20
7 • Golden Thunder (Goncalves) 2.60 2.80
2 • Cup o’ Tea for Me (Wolff) 3.80
Time: 1:48.04. Exacta: 4-7, $6.50. Trifecta: 4-7-2, $13.60. Superfecta: 4-7-2-6, $10.40. Pick 3: 5-7-1/4, $13.05. Pick 4: 3-5-7-1/4, $31.25. Pick 5: 9-3-5-7-1/4, $461.95. Daily Double: 7-4, $3.90. Scratched: Eclipsing.
Attendance: 7,370. Total handle: $1,080,547. Live handle: $162,923.
Johnny Love’s results: Thursday: 3-10 (.300). Totals: 146-434 (.336). Best bets: 23-44 (.523).
