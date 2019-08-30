John Olson’s field goal with 13.5 seconds left gave Lakeville South a 13-10 victory Thursday over host Totino-Grace in the season opener.

The Cougars struggled to make plays on offense throughout the game but were able to set up Olson for a 42-yard field goal in the game’s final moments. Lakeville South scored all 13 of its points in the fourth quarter.

Eagles quarterback Kristoff Kowalkowski caused problems for Lakeville South’s defense, completing 12 of 17 passes.

Reid Patterson rushed for a touchdown with less than five minutes to go, putting the Cougars ahead 10-7. Eagles kicker Matthew Pettijohn made a 26-yard field goal that tied the score 10-10.

Eastview 21, Minnetonka 17: D.J. Barber separated from a cornerback and caught a lob pass from Max Sherwin for a 1-yard touchdown with four seconds left to give the host Lightning a victory over the Skippers. Zach Miller scored two touchdowns for the Lightning, including a 3-yard score in the fourth quarter that got the rally started. Luke Tollefson scored two touchdowns and Pierce Zabilla made a field goal to give the Skippers a 17-7 lead after three quarters.

Champlin Park 22, East Ridge 19: The Rebels rallied for 16 points in the second half to defeat the visiting Raptors. Jaice Miller’s 63-yard touchdown pass to Edmund Ocansey started the rally in the third quarter. Sam Knutson returned a blocked kick 2 yards to tie the score 19-19, and Noah Vogelpohl made a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to put the Rebels ahead. The Raptors struck first with a 10-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Reese Pantila in the first quarter. Logan Larson threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Brody Kriesel in the second quarter to extend the Raptors’ lead to 13-0. The Rebels scored on a 9-yard touchdown run by Shawn Shipman. Riley Larson ran 15 yards for a touchdown to give the Raptors a 19-6 lead at halftime.

Hastings 16, Henry Sibley 7: Devon McSorley scored two touchdowns to lead the Raiders past the visiting Warriors. The Warriors scored first, on a 72-yard touchdown run by Cameron Latvis. The lead did not last long: McSorley returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. McSorley scored on a 3-yard run and Christian Brenny kicked a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter to give the Raiders the lead.

Waconia 14, Cooper 12: Timothy Stapleton scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to help the Wildcats defeat the host Hawks. Stapleton also made both extra points. The Hawks scored with seven seconds left in the first half on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Sherrod Russell to Cornelius Wooten. Russell threw a second touchdown pass, this one to David Connors, to get the Hawks within two points, but the Hawks failed to convert on both of their two-point attempts.

Tartan 24, Forest Lake 15: Dorian Singer scored a pair of long touchdowns in the first quarter to lead the Titans past the visiting Rangers. Singer caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Lockhart and returned a fumble 96 yards for a score. Lockhart threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Olssen in the third quarter and Tien Dang ran for a 35-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Titans. Troy Pleski scored on a 40-yard run for the Rangers in the second quarter. Colton Trapp threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Cole Brisbois in the fourth quarter to get the Rangers back in the game.

Cretin-Derham Hall 26, Osseo 12: The Raiders scored 19 points in the second half to rally past the host Orioles. Zion Guerra and Joseph Akoh scored touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cap the Raiders’ rally. Guerra ran in a 3-yard touchdown, and Akoh recovered a blocked punt in the end zone. Khalid Brooks scored on a 37-yard touchdown run to give the Orioles a 12-7 lead at halftime.

staff reports