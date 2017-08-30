Metro area highways and freeways will fill up Thursday morning with commuters and traffic may not lighten up until late into the night.

Thursday promises to be a busy day on the roads as the Twins, Gophers, Vikings and Saints have home games and the State Fair rolls on. All that will put thousands of extra vehicles on the roads, as will those looking to get a head start on the long Labor Day weekend.

About the time the morning commute begins to wind down, fans will be making their way into downtown Minneapolis for a 12:10 p.m. Twins game at Target Field. Here is downtown Minneapolis parking information as fans will be fighting for spots with daily downtown workers.

About the time the game lets out- let's hope it does not go extra innings - football fans will be streaming into Minneapolis. That will make the evening rush may be more challenging than usual as gamegoers come into town while downtown workers head out.

A number of streets near U.S. Bank Stadium will shut down ahead of the Vikings' 7 p.m. game with Miami, so be prepared for congestion.

Some streets immediately adjacent to TCF Bank Stadium will be partially or fully closed to accommodate large pedestrian volumes before and after the Gophers' 6 p.m.game against Buffalo.

In a warning to drivers, the U's Parking and Transportation Service put out this warning to anybody traveling in the area.

"Drivers should anticipate congestion and delays while travelling to/from and around campus," a statement on its website said. "Carpooling and alternate methods (transit, bike, walk) are highly recommended."

Parking on the U campus will cost $20 at the Oak Street and Washington Avenue ramps and the Church Street Garage. The event rate goes into effect around 2 p.m.

Metro Transit will provide service to all five events. Fans can buy an All-Day pass for $3.50 to $4.50 good for travel to and from the games or the fair on buses, the A-Line and light-rail trains. There will be one inbound Northstar train for the Vikings game.

On the roads, drivers will find all lanes open through the Lowry Hill Tunnel on I-94, which should help the traffic flow. But with construction continuing north of the tunnel, things could still be slow going, especially with the ramp from east 94 to 7th Street closed this week. All drivers are being detoured onto 4th Street.

Extra police will be looking for drunken drivers as a DWI campaign continues through Monday.