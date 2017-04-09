Forecasters are seeing a likelihood of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, as soon as Sunday afternoon for the Twin Cities and parts of central and southern Minnesota.

And how about some snow for your merry Monday?

The National Weather Service’s latest forecast envisions showers and thunderstorms, primarily after 2 p.m., for the metro area. “Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds,” according to the NWS forecast, which puts the chance of precipitation at 70 percent.

New rainfall totals should range from a 10th to a quarter-inch, but there could be more if the thunderstorms develop, the weather service added.

More rain and thunderstorms are again pegged at 70 percent probability Sunday night and into early Monday. Again, look out for “large hail and damaging winds” as daylight approaches Monday, the statement from the NWS reads.

With all the tumult comes a sharp drop in temperatures, all the way from well into the 60s Sunday afternoon to the mid-30s by 2 p.m. Monday, with winds out of the north potentially gusting to 25 miles per hour. Monday’s moisture actually developing is even more likely that Sunday’s, the NWS is forecasting.

Silver lining, sorta? The snow should measure no deeper than a half-inch but could return for an unkind reminder late Monday and into Tuesday’s first hour or so, according to the weather service.