OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder guards Terrance Ferguson and Deonte Burton are out against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.
Thunder coach Billy Donovan made the announcements during his pregame media session.
Ferguson has soreness in his right hip. The starting shooting guard averages 5.7 points per game. Donovan did not say who would start in his place.
Burton has been suspended one game because of conduct detrimental to the team. The reserve averages 2.8 points per game.
The Thunder already were without guard Hamidou Diallo. He missed the previous five games with a hyperextended right elbow and remains a few weeks from being re-evaluated.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Rangers complete $28M, 3-year deal with RHP Kyle Gibson
The Texas Rangers have completed a $28 million, three-year contract with right-hander Kyle Gibson, adding another veteran in the middle of their starting rotation.
Wolves
Thunder guards Ferguson, Burton out vs. Timberwolves
Thunder guards Terrance Ferguson and Deonte Burton are out against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.
Wolves
Knicks fire David Fizdale, make Mike Miller interim coach
The New York Knicks have made another coaching change, firing David Fizdale after barely 100 games on the job.
Gophers
No. 2 Ohio St. chases playoff spot against No. 10 Wisconsin
Ohio State coach Ryan Day mapped everything out months ago.
Wolves
Cavaliers star Kevin Love out with sickness
Cavaliers star forward Kevin Love is sick and will miss Friday night's game against Orlando.