One of the terrible things about privilege is that it leads people to wonder why the world isn't always tilted in their favor or to their whims, instead of just being that way most of the time.

I'm not saying that's definitely what motivated someone to inquire about a "straight pride night" so that things "can be equal" in response to the Rochester Red Wings — the Class AAA affiliate of the Twins — announcing their first ever Pride Night in partnership with a local LGBTQ organization.

But I will say the response from whoever delivered it for the Red Wings on their official Facebook page pretty much nailed it.

"We had a deaf culture day. No one asked when's hearing culture night. We had Women in Sports Night. No one said when's men in sports night. … If you're not for inclusion and promoting a welcoming environment for everyone then don't come July 2. We have 69 other home games this season."

