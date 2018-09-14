ZADAR, Croatia — Borna Coric pulled off a through-the-legs lob shot winner that drew bows from the crowd en route to giving Croatia a 1-0 lead over the United States in the Davis Cup semifinals Friday.
Early in the third set of a 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Steve Johnson, Coric ran down a lob from Johnson and replied with a shot known as a "tweener" that flew over the head of his 6-foot-2 (1.88-meter) opponent and landed just inside the baseline.
Moments earlier, the 18th-ranked Coric had landed a delicate forehand drop-shot winner to close out a close second-set tiebreak.
Sixth-ranked Marin Cilic will next face Davis Cup debutant Frances Tiafoe in the second singles match of the best-of-five series.
The winner will meet either France or Spain in the final.
