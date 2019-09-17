Not a band that likes to repeat itself too often, Wilco will make an exception for its long-entrenched Twin Cities fanbase this November. After playing a three-night stand at the Palace Theatre in 2017 to mark the start of a yearlong hiatus, Chicago’s Americana-rock darlings will return to the refurbished St. Paul concert hall for another November trilogy ahead of their Thanksgiving break Nov. 22-24.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale this Friday, Sept. 20, for $60 via Etix.com, 1-800-514-3849 or in person at Minneapolis’ Depot Tavern and select First Ave Inc. ticket outlets. Pre-sale options begin Wednesday via Wilcoworld.net. There’s a four-ticket limit per buyer for the run, which was a quick sell-out last time around.

The concerts were announced Tuesday morning alongside the posting of a new single, “Everybody Hides,” from the Oct. 4 album “Ode to Joy.” Check out the whimsical video for the new song below, too, which follows the summer release of "Love Is Everywhere" to first tease the record.

It seems Jeff Tweedy and his long-cemented lineup are having something of a joyful love fest together after their yearlong break, although they seemed to still be having tons of fun when they played the Palace the last time around, too. Read our review of that three-night run here. The live webcast from the Nov. 16, 2017, gig can also still be viewed via 89.3 the Current's archives (also posted below).

These St. Paul gigs are the last stops on the sextet’s 2020 tour itinerary, followed by a four-night homestand at the Chicago Theatre scheduled Dec. 15-19. Hey, if they want to make a habit of four-night stands…