0-23 Since 2003, teams that were 16½-point underdogs had lost all 23 times they'd played until the Bills upset.

14 Rushing yards by the Vikings in the loss to the Bills. The team's record low is 11 against the Bears in 1986.

55 Kirk Cousins attempted a whopping 55 passes, completing 40. The Vikings' record for attempts is 63 (1981, 1991).