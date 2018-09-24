0-23 Since 2003, teams that were 16½-point underdogs had lost all 23 times they'd played until the Bills upset.
14 Rushing yards by the Vikings in the loss to the Bills. The team's record low is 11 against the Bears in 1986.
55 Kirk Cousins attempted a whopping 55 passes, completing 40. The Vikings' record for attempts is 63 (1981, 1991).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Matt Hedges lifts FC Dallas past Whitecaps, 2-1
Defender Matt Hedges scored on a header in the 87th minute to help FC Dallas beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Sunday.
Vikings
Wilson 2 TDs, Thomas 2 picks, Seahawks beat Cowboys 24-13
Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns in the first half, Chris Carson added a 5-yard TD run in early in the fourth quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks avoided a 0-3 start with a 24-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Wolves
Five questions entering Timberwolves training camp
Most fictional dramas on television begin their seasons in September and end sometime in April or May.The Timberwolves are a nonfictional drama that will air…
MN United
Galaxy beat Sounders for Kinnear's 1st win as interim coach
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 18th goal of the season and Los Angeles beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Sunday for Dominic Kinnear's first victory as the Galaxy's interim coach.
Vikings
Bears rally for 16-14 victory over winless Cardinals
Another opportunistic day by the Chicago defense has the Bears at 2-1 and alone in first place in the NFC North for the first time since late in the 2013 season.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.