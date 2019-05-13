Three things to watch this week
• The NBA draft lottery drawing is Tuesday in Chicago. The Wolves have the 10th-best odds of landing the top pick, though savvy fans know they have never moved up in the lottery.
• The St. Paul Saints open the regular season at home Thursday against Milwaukee. A baseball season that starts in mid-May is just about perfect.
• It's the least-anticipated Preakness Stakes in recent memory Saturday without Kentucky Derby winner Country House or the disqualified Maximum Security, but it should still be worth watching.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sunday's Canterbury Park results
1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,000.6 • Stephen's Answer (Mojica) 9.40 3.40 2.801 • Fulkerson (Loveberry) 2.20 2.203 •…
Twins
Sunday's Twins-Detroit game recap
GAME RECAPIMPACT PLAYERNicholas Castellanos, DetroitHis first-inning, two-run blast gave the Tigers a lead they never surrendered, and he added a double and single.BY THE…
Sports
2day's Tipsheet
TIPSHEETKNOW THIS: Twins catcher Mitch Garver (right) could be a bargain for a long time. He's not eligible for arbitration until 2021, nor for…
Sports
Fast start is indicative of good things
The Twins entered the weekend with the best record in baseball. Looking back on the past 10 years of MLB history at teams who had…
Sports
Three things to watch this week
Three things to watch this week• The NBA draft lottery drawing is Tuesday in Chicago. The Wolves have the 10th-best odds of landing the top…