Three things to watch this week

• The NBA draft lottery drawing is Tuesday in Chicago. The Wolves have the 10th-best odds of landing the top pick, though savvy fans know they have never moved up in the lottery.

• The St. Paul Saints open the regular season at home Thursday against Milwaukee. A baseball season that starts in mid-May is just about perfect.

• It's the least-anticipated Preakness Stakes in recent memory Saturday without Kentucky Derby winner Country House or the disqualified Maximum Security, but it should still be worth watching.