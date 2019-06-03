Three things to watch this week

MLB draft: The major league baseball draft starts Monday, and MLB.com's mock draft has the Twins taking UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott with the No. 13 overall pick.

Twins vs. Cleveland: With the Twins threatening to run away with the AL Central, the three-game series in Cleveland starting Tuesday takes on extra importance. It's getting late early for the Indians.

Lynx: If the Lynx can win Tuesday at Seattle, they will return home to Target Center to face Phoenix on Thursday undefeated through four games. It's been an impressive start for a new lineup.