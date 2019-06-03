Three things to watch this week
MLB draft: The major league baseball draft starts Monday, and MLB.com's mock draft has the Twins taking UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott with the No. 13 overall pick.
Twins vs. Cleveland: With the Twins threatening to run away with the AL Central, the three-game series in Cleveland starting Tuesday takes on extra importance. It's getting late early for the Indians.
Lynx: If the Lynx can win Tuesday at Seattle, they will return home to Target Center to face Phoenix on Thursday undefeated through four games. It's been an impressive start for a new lineup.
Twins
Twins' winning continues; AL Central foes up next
Jake Odorizzi and Byron Buxton provide sparks in the 9-7 victory over the Rays to win for the third time in the four-game series.
Twins
Twins confirm interest in signing pitchers Keuchel, Kimbrel
The Twins are interested in signing both, moves that would fortify the staff of a club that has made a surprising surge to baseball's best record.
Wolves
The Latest: Klay Thompson limps to locker room
The Latest from Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals (all times local):
MN United
Loons' home unbeaten streak gets tarnished in 3-2 loss to Philadelphia
Hassani Dotson and Kevin Molino produce Minnesota United's only goals.
MN United
MNUFC's home unbeaten streak ends
Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath, defender Brent Kallman and Hassani Dotson discuss the team's first loss at new Allianz Field, 3-2 to Philadelphia.