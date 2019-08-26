Three things to watch for this week

If the Twins weren't satisfied with their 3-3 homestand against the White Sox and Tigers, their next seven games are on the road ... against the exact same teams starting Tuesday in Chicago.

The first U.S. Open Cup soccer competition was won by the Brooklyn Field Club during the 1913-14 season. Saying a lot has changed since then is an understatement, but Minnesota United could win its first-ever cup Tuesday in Atlanta.

The Vikings are undefeated this preseason, but they still have a lot of questions to answer. Some of those dilemmas might be solved in the fourth and final preseason game Thursday in Buffalo.

MICHAEL RAND