Three things to watch for this week

• If the Twins weren't satisfied with their 3-3 homestand against the White Sox and Tigers, their next seven games are on the road ... against the exact same teams starting Tuesday in Chicago.

• The first U.S. Open Cup soccer competition was won by the Brooklyn Field Club during the 1913-14 season. Saying a lot has changed since then is an understatement, but Minnesota United could win its first-ever cup Tuesday in Atlanta.

• The Vikings are undefeated this preseason, but they still have a lot of questions to answer. Some of those dilemmas might be solved in the fourth and final preseason game Thursday in Buffalo.

