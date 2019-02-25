Three things to watch for this week

• Because of the long All-Star break and road-heavy post-break schedule, the Wolves' home game Monday vs. Sacramento is their only appearance at Target Center between Feb. 13 and March 5.

• The NFL scouting combine begins Tuesday in Indianapolis. If you want the Vikings to draft an offensive lineman in the first round, send positive energy that way.

• The Gophers women's basketball team has its regular-season finale Sunday against Michigan State — a big home game that could help an NCAA tourney bid.