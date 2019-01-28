Three things to watch for this week:
• The banged-up Wolves have a chance to rest and get healthy with a scheduling rarity: two off days before each of their next two home games — Wednesday against Memphis and Saturday against Denver.
• The Wild has a 71 percent chance of making the playoffs, per Hockey Reference, but that's subject to change up or down once the Wild returns to action Friday at Dallas.
• Outside the populations of New England and New Orleans, one has to imagine the predominant rooting interest for Sunday's Super Bowl will sit with the Rams.
