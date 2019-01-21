Three things

to watch for this week:

• Minnesota United starts its preseason training camp Monday as it gears up for a big third year in Major League Soccer — and the opening of Allianz Field in St. Paul.

• It was a great rivalry in the WCHA. It's still a great rivalry in the Big Ten. The Gophers men's hockey team hosts the Badgers on Friday and Saturday.

• The Wolves face the Jazz twice in the next seven days: Friday at Utah and Sunday at Target Center. Ricky Rubio has missed the past six games because of a hamstring injury; Utah is 6-0 without him.