Three things to watch for this week:

•For the first time since the Wolves defeated Denver in the regular-season finale with a playoff berth on the line last season, the teams meet Wednesday. Gee, has anything changed since then?

•The Gophers are 18-0 in Big Ten volleyball and have only one more weekend of action between them and a clean sweep of conference play. But Friday's match at powerhouse Penn State will be a big test.

•Did you enjoy staying up late to watch the Vikings this past weekend? Regardless of your answer, you'll have to do it again next Sunday. Packers at Vikings is the Sunday night game.