• Twins managerial search: When Paul Molitor was fired Oct. 2, the Twins brain trust said finding his replacement would be a "multiple weeks" process. Tuesday marks the two-week mark. Two is multiple. So now is the time to start paying attention.

• The Timberwolves season starts: Their season opens Wednesday and their home opener is Friday. It sure looks like Jimmy Butler is going to be with the team and will play, in which case you are going to want to have plenty of popcorn handy as the drama unfolds.

• Red-hot Gophers volleyball: The team has a pair of home matches Friday and Saturday — the latter of which is against fellow powerhouse Nebraska.