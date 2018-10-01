Three things to watch for this week:

•Twins bosses are slated to meet early this week with manager Paul Molitor, and some reshuffling among the on-field staff is possible. It will be interesting to see how aggressive Derek Falvey and Thad Levine want to be.

•The Wild opens the season Thursday at Colorado and has its first home game Saturday against defending conference champion Vegas. A fast start this year would help ease any angst about a relatively quiet offseason.

•Speaking of debuts, the Minnesota Whitecaps of the National Women's Hockey League open play Saturday against the Metropolitan Riveters at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.