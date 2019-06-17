Three things to watch for this week
• The Twins are 13-12 against teams with records above .500 this season. The Red Sox fit that description and start a series at Target Field on Monday.
• Allianz Field hosts a Gold Cup men's soccer doubleheader starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, including the featured match in the nightcap: Team USA vs. Guyana.
• If you like drafts, this is your week. The NBA draft is Thursday, while the NHL draft starts Friday. The Wolves and Wild pick No. 11 and No. 12, respectively, in the first round.
Local
Star Gophers wrestler arrested on criminal sex charges
Standout Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson was arrested Saturday evening along with a second U athlete on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct, Minneapolis police said Sunday.
Golf
Gary Woodland wins US Open at Pebble Beach
Gary Woodland denied Brooks Koepka's bold bid at history with two clutch shots and made U.S. Open memories of his own, starting with that silver trophy in his hands at Pebble Beach.
Golf
Lynx
Sun beat Storm for franchise-record 12th straight home win
Alyssa Thomas scored 20 points, Shekinna Stricklen added 16 and the Connecticut Sun won their franchise-record 12th straight home game, beating the Seattle Storm 81-67 on Sunday.
Golf
