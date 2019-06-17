Three things to watch for this week

• The Twins are 13-12 against teams with records above .500 this season. The Red Sox fit that description and start a series at Target Field on Monday.

• Allianz Field hosts a Gold Cup men's soccer doubleheader starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, including the featured match in the nightcap: Team USA vs. Guyana.

• If you like drafts, this is your week. The NBA draft is Thursday, while the NHL draft starts Friday. The Wolves and Wild pick No. 11 and No. 12, respectively, in the first round.