Three things to watch for this week
• The Twins' worst series of the year came in mid-April when they lost three of four at Target Field to Toronto. They get another crack at the Blue Jays starting Monday in Toronto.
• The excellent Gophers softball team begins play in the Big Ten tournament this week. The tournament starts Thursday in Indiana.
• The Lynx have their first preseason game (and only one at home) Friday against Washington at Target Center.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Fiser one-hits Northwestern in Gophers' regular-season softball finale
The Gophers (39-11, 20-2) now head to Bloomington, Ind., where they will attempt to win the Big Ten tournament for the fourth year in a row and the fifth time in six years.
Twins
Renfroe's grand slam in 9th lifts Padres over Dodgers 8-5
With one mighty swing against Kenley Jansen, Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam that prevented San Diego from being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers and finally gave Padres fans a chance to roar.
Twins
Bregman's grand slam powers Astros past Angels in Mexico
Alex Bregman played so well in Mexico that he's already looking forward to a return trip.
Wolves
Will Wolves' new hire make Wiggins more efficient?
New Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas presumably was brought in to build and manage a roster able to execute the style of play that has made Houston both efficient and successful. Andrew Wiggins will be an intriguing project.
Wolves
Leonard scores 39, Raptors beat 76ers 101-96 to tie series
Kawhi Leonard got some help from his teammates to stay close and then finished it off himself.