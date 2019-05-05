Three things to watch for this week

• The Twins' worst series of the year came in mid-April when they lost three of four at Target Field to Toronto. They get another crack at the Blue Jays starting Monday in Toronto.

• The excellent Gophers softball team begins play in the Big Ten tournament this week. The tournament starts Thursday in Indiana.

• The Lynx have their first preseason game (and only one at home) Friday against Washington at Target Center.