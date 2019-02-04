Three things to watch for this week

• Five of the Wild's next six games are against Eastern Conference opponents, starting Tuesday against Buffalo. It's a sneaky chance to make up ground without the pressure of playing fellow West playoff hopefuls.

• The Gophers men's basketball team scored a signature win earlier this season at Wisconsin. The Badgers will hope to get revenge at Williams Arena in the rematch Wednesday.

• The NBA trade deadline is Thursday afternoon, and aside from all the national drama set to unfold in the next 72 hours there could be some Timberwolves moves to watch as well.