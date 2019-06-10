Three things to watch for this week

• The Twins return home Tuesday to face Seattle after a 6-4 road trip. Minnesota has played only 28 games at Target Field this season, compared to 36 on the road.

• Minnesota United hosts Sporting KC in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday at Allianz Field. The Open Cup features teams from all levels of soccer in the United States.

• Las Vegas, one of the favorites to win the WNBA championship this season, comes to Target Center on Sunday to face the Lynx.