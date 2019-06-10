Three things to watch for this week

The Twins return home Tuesday to face Seattle after a 6-4 road trip. Minnesota has played only 28 games at Target Field this season, compared to 36 on the road.

Minnesota United hosts Sporting KC in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday at Allianz Field. The Open Cup features teams from all levels of soccer in the United States.

Las Vegas, one of the favorites to win the WNBA championship this season, comes to Target Center on Sunday to face the Lynx.