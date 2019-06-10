Three things to watch for this week
• The Twins return home Tuesday to face Seattle after a 6-4 road trip. Minnesota has played only 28 games at Target Field this season, compared to 36 on the road.
• Minnesota United hosts Sporting KC in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday at Allianz Field. The Open Cup features teams from all levels of soccer in the United States.
• Las Vegas, one of the favorites to win the WNBA championship this season, comes to Target Center on Sunday to face the Lynx.
Lynx
Lynx rookie Shepard out for season after tearing ACL
"It's heartbreaking," coach Cheryl Reeve said. A power forward with the ability to stretch the floor on offense, Jessica Shepard had emerged as a key contributor in the team's 4-2 start.
Twins
David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar
Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.
Sports
Sharapova to return at Mallorca Open after shoulder injury
Maria Sharapova will return to tennis at next week's Mallorca Open after being sidelined with a right shoulder injury since January.
High Schools
Souhan: Why did a Hall of Fame prep basketball coach walk away from her sport?
That Faith Johnson Patterson isn't coaching is an indictment of high school sports and society. "I think things have changed drastically in terms of parent involvement," she said.
Twins
Back to bombs away: Twins hit four homers in crushing Detroit
Four more home runs not only pushed their major league-leading total to 125, it tied the Twins' 55-year-old record for home runs before the All-Star break.