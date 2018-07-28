Mike Brown-Stephens, a three-star receiver from Springfield, Ohio, announced via Twitter on Saturday that he has committed to the Gophers football program for the recruiting Class of 2019.

Brown-Stephens, 5-10 and 175 pounds, is the 68th-ranked player in Ohio and 208th-ranked wide receiver nationally for the 2019 class, in the 247Sports.com composite rankings of major national recruiting services. He had one other Power Five offer, Kentucky, and four offers from Mid-American Conference schools. The Gophers extended a scholarship offer to Brown-Stephens in June, and he committed during an unofficial visit Saturday.

With Brown-Stephens’ verbal commitment, the Gophers have 21 players pledged to their Class of 2019. Coach P.J. Fleck’s class is ranked No. 23 nationally and sixth among Big Ten teams in the 247Sports composite.