The No. 7 Gophers volleyball team defeated No. 17 Illinois 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23 on Saturday at Maturi Pavilion to remain unbeaten at home in eight matches.

Stephanie Samedy had 16 kills and Adanna Rollins 11 to lead Minnesota (13-3, 7-1 Big Ten). Leaders in other statistical categories were CC McGraw with a career-high 32 digs, Regan Pittman with seven blocks and Bayley McMenimen with 34 assists.

The Gophers hit .185, the Illini (9-8, 4-4) .141.

Gophers beat Iowa State in scrimmage

Sophomore guards Marcus Carr and Gabe Kalscheur scored 17 points apiece as the Gophers men's basketball team won 77-68 over Iowa State in overtime in Ames in a closed scrimmage.

Four of Minnesota's five starters scored in double figures, including sophomore center Daniel Oturu who had 13 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Junior guard Payton Willis contributed with 12 points, including hitting two three-pointers in overtime.

Despite committing 20 turnovers, the Gophers held Iowa State to 30.6% shooting from the field (22-for-72) and 21.9% from three-point range (7-for-32). They also held a 51-40 rebounding edge.

Marcus Fuller

Etc.

• Allie Thunstrom scored with 2½ minutes left for the visiting Minnesota Whitecaps, but that was their only goal in a 3-1 NWHL loss to the Boston Pride. Amanda Leveille had 39 saves for the Whitecaps (1-1-0-1). The Pride, although outshot 48-42, scored one goal every period. McKenna Brand got the winner for unbeaten Boston (4-0) at 12:59 of the second.

• The Gophers women's golf team was in 11th place out of 17 teams after two rounds of the Cardinal Cup in Simpson, Ky., with a score of 608. Their top player was Grace Curran, tied for 13th at 4-over 148 after rounds of 71 and 78.

• The Gophers men's cross-country team placed 12th out of 38 teams in the Blue race of the Pre-National Invitational with a score of 435. Junior Alec Basten led Minnesota, finishing 16th in the 8K race in 23:49.5.

• The St. Thomas women's cross-country team took second in the 22-team Tori Neubauer Invitational in La Crosse, Wis., with a score of 77 — 32 points behind Iowa Central Community College, whose runners swept the top three spots. St. Olaf's Bryony Hawgood placed fourth (21:54.6) in the 6K race.