Solo Emerging Artist Celebration
The Guthrie Theater launches its first-ever celebration of solo emerging artists in the Dowling Studio with three writer/performers whose shows explore the individual buffeted by historic, cultural and other tides. Ifrah Mansour’s “How to Have Fun in a Civil War,” pitched to audiences ages 6 and up and directed by Lindsey C. Samples, uses puppetry, poetry and humor to deal with the conflict that shattered her homeland of Somalia (7 p.m. Sun., 10 a.m. Wed., 7:30 p.m. March 3 & 8, 1 p.m. March 11). Antonio Duke’s “Tears of Moons,” staged by Ellen Fester, uses poetry and prose to explore racial violence against African-Americans over the past 60 years in a show suggested for ages 14 and up (7:30 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m. Thu., 1 p.m. March 4, 7:30 p.m. March 7 & 10). And A.P. Looze’s “Foray Softly,” staged by Jay Eisenberg and recommended for theatergoers 18 and up, uses the metaphor of foraging as a way of finding one’s self. (1 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Thu., 7 p.m. March 4, 7:30 p.m. March 6 & 9, Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls. $9. 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org.)
Rohan Preston
