Three people were shot Wednesday evening outside a convenience store in north Minneapolis, police said.

When officers arrived at the Super USA store in the 3800 block of Fremont Avenue N. at 6 p.m., they found two men who had been shot outside the store, police said in a news release.

The victims were taken by ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.

One man underwent surgery and was in critical condition, police said. The second man suffered a noncritical gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A third man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm, police said.

Officers from the Fourth Precinct will be in the neighborhood Thursday talking with community members about the shooting, police said.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to text their tip in to 847411 (TIP411),” police said in a news release. “Enter MPD, a space, and then the information. These text messages are assigned a tip number and the police department has no way of identifying the source of the information. All texts are anonymous. Persons may also call the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).”

