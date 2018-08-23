Three people were shot in separate incidents on Minneapolis' North Side on Thursday, bringing to six the number of people wounded by gunfire over the span of three days.

Sometime after noon Thursday, officers responded to the area of 37th and Lyndale avenues N. for a reported double shooting, a police spokesman said. They found two men with gunshot wounds, both of whom were taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital, said John Elder, the spokesman. Their injuries were considered nonlife threatening, he said.

Hours later, about 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of Oliver Avenue N. for another shooting. The victim, a man, had been shot in the back, but was expected to survive, Elder said. He was also taken to North Memorial, where his condition wasn't immediately known.

Elder said it was too early to tell whether the two incidents were connected.

The shootings Thursday followed an assault Wednesday afternoon at a downtown gas station. Officers responded to the Holiday station at 601 N. 5th St., two blocks northwest of Target Field, where they found a man who had been shot with a handgun. A source said the victim is a high-ranking Stick Up Boys gang member, raising fears of retaliation. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m.

Police said a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the area of W. Broadway and Lyndale Avenue N. that left two people injured was possibly in retaliation for an earlier altercation. Paramedics took the victims to a nearby hospital.

It was the second of three double shootings in less than a week.

About 5:30 p.m. Sunday, two people were struck by gunfire, one to the abdomen and one the buttock, in the 700 block of W. Broadway and later taken to a nearby hospital.

While north Minneapolis has seen a drop in shootings this year, there is growing concern among police and community leaders about gangs in the area and a recent escalation in bloodshed following the slaying of 19-year-old Nathan Hampton last month at a kickball game at North Commons Park in Minneapolis.

No arrests have been announced in any of the recent cases.