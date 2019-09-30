DULUTH - Emergency crews and private vessels responding to reports of a capsized boat amid storms on Lake Superior on Monday recovered two passengers and found a third washed ashore, according to the Duluth Fire Department.

Rescuers who found the person on shore began life saving measures, but the department did not release that person's condition. The two passengers rescued by a private party were taken to local hospitals.

The emergency call went out around 11 a.m. A city spokeswoman said officials believe the capsized vessel is a barge.

The vessel sank about 100 yards off shore, about 400 yards west of the Superior Entrance, according to U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Sean Murphy, who said a small craft advisory had been issued.

Waves were 2 to 4 feet high at 11 a.m., and winds were gusting from 12-18 miles per hour, said Duluth spokeswoman Kate Van Daele.

Emergency boats responded to the Minnesota side of the Wisconsin entry while firefighters walked the shoreline off the Minnesota Point trail, looking for the passenger who had gone missing.

In addition to the fire department, crews from the St. Louis County Sheriff's office, the U.S. Coast Guard, Duluth Police and Duluth Airport authority also responded. The department credited Northland Constructors and Wren Works LLC for assisting.