Karl-Anthony Towns missed out on All-NBA honors — and $32 million extra over the next five years that would have come with the distinction. That Towns finished behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert isn't shocking. But the fact that Towns finished a distant fourth among centers — 20 points in voting, compared to 89 for third-teamer Gobert — was surprising.

We can only guess, but these are possible factors as to why:

• Towns, who was third-team all-NBA last season, suffered amid the Jimmy Butler trade chatter and aftermath. (Butler, by the way, didn't get a single vote this year after being third team a season ago.)

• The Timberwolves' dip from 47 wins to 36 wins hurt Towns. Only two of the 15 All-NBA players were on non-playoff teams.

• Defense matters. Gobert was first-team All-NBA defense. Towns' defense is a work in progress that suffered down the stretch.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. mrand@startribune.com