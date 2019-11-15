Giulia

Have a northern Italian Thanksgiving, with a cranberry-foie gras panzanella salad, spaghetti with clams, turkey osso bucco and chestnut cheesecake with pears and hazelnuts. A wine pairing is included. Cost is $75 per person.

215 S. 4th St. in the Hotel Emery, Mpls., 612-215-5450, dinegiulia.com

The Lexington

Grand Avenue's grande dame is featuring a multicourse meal, including a choice of starters, one of four entrees (salmon with leeks, classic turkey dinner, beef tenderloin or falafel meatloaf with vegan gravy), a range of family-style side dishes (from chestnut stuffing to twice-baked yams) and pecan-praline tart, pumpkin pie or apple spice cake. Adults $44.95, children $18.95, served 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com

Windows on Minnesota

It's a holiday buffet with a view, from the 50th floor of the IDS Tower. The centerpiece is bourbon-glazed salmon, sirloin with horseradish and roast turkey with sage gravy, but there's a long list of other enticements. Adults $49, children $20, served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

710 Marquette Av. at the Marquette Hotel, Mpls., 612-361-7108, hilton.com