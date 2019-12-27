Forward Audrey Wethington of Edina and defenseman Rory Guilday of Chanhassen scored goals the third and fourth goal as the U.S. beat Finland 4-1 on Thursday in one of the opening games of the 2020 IIHF Under-18 women's world hockey championship in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Wethington's goal made it 3-1 in the second period; Guilday scored 37 seconds into the third period. Abbey Murphy and Clara van Wieren had the other goals for the U.S., which had a 51-10 dominance in shots.

Goalie Skylar Vetter of Lake-ville stopped nine shots for the victory.

"It was a really good start to the tournament for us," said U.S. coach Maura Crowell. "It was a lot of people's first time wearing the uniform on a big stage.

The U.S. will play Russia at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

NSIC schools in top 20

Two NSIC schools finished in top 20 of the final Learfield Directors' Cup fall standings.

Augustana is sixth in the nation with 222 points while Minnesota State Mankato ranks 19th with 163.

The Director's Cup program awards points based on how teams finish in national competition. The Vikings scored points in men's and women's cross-country, football and women's soccer. The Mavericks scored their points in football and women's soccer.

