- Las Vegas will have three hometown players to root for at the WNBA All-Star Game on July 27 in that city. The Lynx, meantime, didn't have anyone selected to start.

Reigning rookie of the year A'ja Wilson is one of the team captains. She'll be joined by Aces teammates Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride in the starting lineup. Wilson may feel pressure to draft her two teammates for the game when her team faces a group led by Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne, a captain for the second straight season.

Wilson and Delle Donne will select their teams from the other starters chosen by the fans, media and players.

Other frontcourt players include Phoenix's Brittney Griner, Seattle's Natasha Howard and Connecticut's Jonquel Jones. The four starting guards are Los Angeles' Chelsea Gray, Seattle's Jewell Loyd, McBride and New York's Kia Nurse.

Delle Donne and Griner were chosen for their sixth All-Star Game. Howard, a former Lynx player, and Nurse will make their All-Star debuts.

Fans make up 50% of the vote to determine the starters, while current WNBA players and a media panel accounted for 25% each.

The league's coaches will vote for the 12 reserves — three guards, five frontcourt players and four utility choices. Those will be announced Monday. Coaches can't vote for their own players.

Odyssey Sims was the Lynx player who came closest to being a starter. She finished fifth among guards in the formula the WNBA used. Sims was third in the media and player rankings but only seventh in the fan rankings. Rookie Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles of the Lynx finished ninth and 10th among frontcourt players.

Delle Donne and Wilson will pick their rosters beginning with the starters. Delle Donne led the fan balloting, receiving 32,460 votes followed by Wilson with 26,475.