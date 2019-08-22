Farmington and Eagan clashed in the first high school game at the Vikings' TCO Performance Center in 2018.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday three regular-season high school football games during the upcoming season that will be played at the TCO Performance Center Stadium as part of their Vikings Prep Spotlight.

Eden Prairie will host Shakopee on Sept. 20, Apple Valley will host Chaska on Sept. 27 and Mankato West will host Rochester Mayo on Sept. 28. The first two games have 7 p.m. start times while the Sept. 28 game will begin at 6 p.m.

This is the second season that high school games have been held at the TCO Stadium. Last year, Farmington beat Eagan 41-28 and Lakeville North crushed Prior Lake 38-3 in two regular-season games played at the Vikings’ training complex. In addition, three post-season games were held there.

Tickets for the games will be sold at the participating schools, with walk-up tickets available before the game. Parking is free onsite.