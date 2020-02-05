Three forwards on the Gophers men's hockey team swept the Big Ten weekly awards on Tuesday. Sophomore Sammy Walker was named the first star of the week, freshman Bryce Brodzinski the second star and junior Brannon McManus the third.

Each of them had three points as Minnesota beat Wisconsin 6-2 and 4-2 at the Kohl Center.

Walker had the winning goal each night and added an assist. Brodzinski had two goals in the series opener and a third the second game. McManus also had two goals in the first game and an assist on Walker's winner the second game..

Honoring difference-making girls, women

The 2020 Minnesota National Girls and Women in Sports Day awards ceremony will take place at noon Wednesday at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul.

Among the 17 individuals, groups or programs receiving awards will be Bernice Carlin of Fosston, Minn., a pioneer in Minnesota girls' sports, the late Gabe Grunewald, a former Gophers and pro runner, and Dr. Belmar Gunderson, a former physical education for women instructor at the University of Minnesota who helped women's varsity sports there get going.

Maddy Freking of Andover and Krissy Wendell will receive Minnesota Milestone Awards for playing in the Little League Baseball World Series, albeit 25 years apart; Wendell in 1994 for and Freking last summer.

U three-star receiver grayshirting

Dylan McGill, who committed to the Gophers in June 2019, won't arrive on campus for another year.

The Texas native confirmed Tuesday he plans to grayshirt in 2020 before joining the Gophers in 2021. Grayshirting is a practice coaches mainly employ to push a scholarship to the next class if a program is full on signing day. But in this situation, it's because of academics for the three-star receiver.

"I am NCAA qualified, but it's just trying to get through University of Minnesota admissions," McGill told 247Sports.com. "Coach [P.J.] Fleck has offered me the grayshirt, and I will be taking that offer."

McGill declined visiting other schools during this process, including Baylor, Utah and USC. The Gophers have one spot still open in their 25-man 2020 class.

•Mayan Ahanotu, 6-4, 275-pounds defensive lineman, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per a source. The redshirt freshman from Tampa, Fla., played in three games last season.

Megan Ryan

Etc.

•Gophers Ona Loper and Ivy Lu were named the Big Ten gymnast and specialist of the week, respectively. Loper won the all-around title with a career-high 39.550 score against Ohio State. Lu finished second on uneven bars and tied for second on balance beam.

•First baseman John Silviano re-signed with the Saints. He hit 13 homers and had 38 RBI last season.