Three individuals who made immeasurable contributions to one of the nation's top cross-country meets will be inducted into the Roy Griak Invitational Hall of Fame class.

This year's inductees are Matthew Berens, Mike Jay and Father Jim Kerby. They will be honored during the 34th annual Roy Griak Invitational on Saturday at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights, Minn.

Berens, then a runner for Bethel, won the men's maroon Division III race twice, in 2013 and 2015. Jay will announce the Griak races for the 18th time this week. Father Kerby coached West Des Moines Dowling Catholic High School to gold race prep titles in 2010 and 2011 and Dowling runner Katie Flood to three individual titles in the gold race from 2007-09.

U women game times set

The Gophers women's basketball team finalized its 2019-20 home schedule with the announcement of starting times for the games that were not selected for national television earlier this month.

The team's 49th season will gets underway Tuesday, Nov. 5 when the Gophers host Missouri State at 3 p.m.

After hosting Vermont at 2 p.m. on Nov. 10, Minnesota will hold its annual field-trip game on Nov. 14 at noon against Milwaukee. The rest of the month includes games with Arizona State (3 p.m., Nov. 17), Montana State (2 p.m., Nov. 23) and Bryant (2 p.m., Nov. 26).

The Gophers' first official practice will be Wednesday afternoon.

Etc.

• The Minnesota Whitecaps signed defenseman Yu Baiwei, the longtime captain of the Chinese national team, according to the NWHL website. She competed in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

• Jim Lehman and Jerry Rose shot a second round 2-under 69 for a 132 total to win the MGA Senior Four-Ball Championship at Windsong Farm in Maple Plain. They finished two shots ahead of J.T. Johnson and Tom Whaley.

• The Gophers volleyball team (6-2) remained at No. 7 in this week's AVCA poll. Defending NCAA champion Stanford moved back into the No. 1 spot.

• Defensive tackle Quis Icon of Crown College was named to D3football.com's team of the week. He had nine tackles, three for a loss, as the Storm lost 35-32 to St. Scholastica.