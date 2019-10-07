WELCH, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police have charged three people after the remains of an Owatonna, Minn., man were found.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports McDowell County Magistrate Court records show the body found in the Skygusty area was identified as John Thomas McGuire.

Sgt. C.K. McKenzie in Welch says Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chisago City, Minnesota, and Anna Marie Choudhry, 32, of Lincoln County were charged with concealment of a deceased human body. McKenzie says a male suspect was arrested on an unrelated charge.

First Sgt. J.K. Cooper says the three suspects are related and that the victim did not have ties to McDowell County.

According to a criminal complaint, McGuire’s death occurred in February. His body was found Sept. 24.

McGuire, 38, of Owatonna, was known to family and friends as “Bamma.” He has six children and had lived in Minnesota for about 20 years, said Angela Erickson, the mother of three of McGuire’s children. The last time Erickson heard from McGuire, he was on his way to visit his mother in Alabama.

“After months and months of not knowing, we got the call we’d been dreading,” Erickson said in a Facebook post for a fundraiser for his family. In a separate message, she said McGuire was a caring man.

“[His children] want answers to know why and how someone could do such a horrible thing to their dad,” she wrote.

ASSOCIATED PRESS and MARA KLECKER