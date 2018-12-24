Gophers freshman forward Sammy Walker was one of six players cut from the U.S. national junior team, which pared its roster from 29 to 23 players for the World Junior Tournament.

The tournament begins Wednesday in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia.

Five Minnesotans, including three from defending NCAA champion Minnesota Duluth, made the team.

UMD defensemen Mikey Anderson of Roseville and Dylan Samberg of Hermantown, and St. Cloud State forward Ryan Poehling of Lakeville, return from the team which won bronze last January. St. Paul native K’Andre Miller, a defenseman at Wisconsin, and UMD freshman forward Noah Cates of Stillwater also made the team.

The final roster includes two other returning players, forward Josh Norris and defenseman Quinn Hughes of Michigan.

Hughes’ brother, Jack, is the team’s top prospect for the 2019 NHL draft. A center for the under-18 U.S. national team, he is projected as the No. 1 pick.

Other defensemen on the roster are Phil Kemp and Jack St. Ivany of Yale, and Mattias Samuelsson of Western Michigan.

Other forwards are Penn State’s Evan Barratt; Sasha Chmelevski of Ottawa (OHL); Joel Farabee and Logan Cockerill of Boston University; Jack Drury of Harvard; Tyler Madden of Northeastern; Jay O’Brien of Providence; Jason Robertson of Niagara (OHL); and Oliver Wahlstrom of Boston College.

Goalies are Kyle Keyser of Oshawa (OHL), Spencer Knight of the U18 U.S. team and Cayden Primeau of Northeastern.

Walker, who played for Edina High School last season, was sent home along with defensemen Ty Emberson, Michael Callahan, and Joey Keane; and forwards Cole Coskey and Sean Dhooghe.

Mike Hastings of Minnesota State Mankato is the head coach.