The two McDonald’s All-American Games scheduled for April 1 in Houston were canceled Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic, costing three Minnesotans the chance to play in the nationally televised high school basketball games.

Guard Paige Bueckers of Hopkins was selected for the girls’ game, guard Jalen Suggs of Minnehaha Academy and forward Dawson Garcia of Prior Lake for the boys’ game.

“Canceling the games does not diminish the contributions [the 48 selected athletes] have already made to the sport and their communities,” organizers said in a statement. “Nothing can take away the fact that each of them will forever be a McDonald’s All-American.”

Boxing leader dies

Chuck Hales, the executive director of the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves since 1992, died Thursday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis of cancer. Hales, of Maple Plain, was 83.

As a young boxer, Hales was the Upper Midwest bantamweight champion in 1956 and 1957. When his boxing career ended, he served as referee and judge at both the local and national levels. He also refereed professional bouts.

In 2016 Hales became the fourth Minnesotan to be inducted into the National Golden Gloves Hall of Fame.

Etc.

• The No. 19 Gophers softball team beat host Hawaii 3-2 late Wednesday night on Natalie DenHartog’s second RBI single of the game in the seventh inning.

• The Gophers’ Ona Loper, a junior from Bluffton, S.C., was named the Big Ten gymnast of the week. She had a perfect 10 on vault in a meet at North Carolina State and finished second in the all-around with a 39.625.

• Hill-Murray hockey forward Charlie Strobel announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers.

• Senior Julie Graf of St. Olaf was named the NFCA Division III pitcher of the week. She allowed one run combined in two complete-game victories.