DENVER — About 1,000 people had to cut short their visit to the Denver Zoo after someone threatened to crash an airplane into the facility.
Police spokesman Sonny Jackson tells KUSA-TV someone phoned in the threat Tuesday afternoon, and the zoo was immediately evacuated. During the investigation, visitors gathered in surrounding City Park just east of downtown, and some roads were blocked off.
Jackson says investigators have since determined that the threat was not credible.
Denver Zoo CEO Bert Vescolani says "any time we get any kind of call in, we're going to take it seriously" and that the zoo will beef up its security when it reopens Wednesday.
No other information was released.
