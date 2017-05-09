Schools in Grantsburg were abruptly closed and two other districts went on lock down Tuesday morning after authorities got a tip about a 19-year-old man who threatened to carry out a school shooting.

Jacob Aaron Wicklund, 19, was arrested and charged with terrorist threats and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Burnett County Circuit Court.

A Burnett County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to an address in Daniels Township after Wicklund’s stepfather called police when he learned that Wicklund had posted threatening messages in a private Facebook room called “Confessions of Mine,” the criminal complaint said.

One of the postings read “Today is the day I’ve decided to become a school shooter.” A second posting read “You [expletive] will get the justice you deserve. I will as well, but I’ll tell you now, it’s not in jail.”

The stepfather said others had forwarded messages to him early Tuesday, but he did not see them immediately, the complaint said. He said his stepson is bipolar and has had drug and alcohol issues. The stepfather said Wicklund “follows through on his threats and this scared him,” the complaint said.

As a result of the postings, public schools in Grantsburg were closed for the day.

In a Facebook posting, Grantsburg district superintendent, Joni Burgin, posted a message on Facebook telling students not to come to class.

“This message is to notify you that schools will be closed today due to a safety threat that needs to be investigated,” Burgin wrote. “Please do not send students to school. Bus drivers have been asked to bring students back home.”

A similar message on the Siren School District’s Facebook page said that district was on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a “community threat.” By later Tuesday morning, the lock down had been lifted and “we are proceeding with a normal school day,” the message said.

The complaint alleges that Wicklund “intended such closing and evacuation to occur, which were plainly a direct and proximate result of his threat to conduct a shooting at a school or otherwise cause or threaten bodily harm to persons and property at said schools.”

A third school district, Webster, also was on lock down Tuesday morning. By mid morning, “We have received the all clear, the lock down has been lifted and we are proceeding with a normal school day. Safety of our students and staff is our primary concern,” the message said.

Wicklund was being held in the Burnett County Jail as of early Tuesday afternoon.