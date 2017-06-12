More than 1,000 workers from Minnesota and several other states are spread across the Twin Cities and other communities Monday restoring power to the final thousands who remain without electricity following a peculiar late-spring thunderstorm that not only brought a soaking but left piles of hail behind.

Since the storm zipped along the southern third of Minnesota, through the metro area and into western Wisconsin, utility crews have brought back power to roughly 150,000 customers, Xcel Energy said in a late Monday morning rundown of its restoration efforts.

Another 14,500 or so customers were still without electricity and awaited being plugged back in by a battalion of crews that have been beefed up with workers from 10 states along with additional personnel from contractors and other utilities.

“The damage from this storm is extensive, with power poles, downed trees and power lines and other damage to the power grid,” Xcel said in a statement. “Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. ... Most affected customers are expected to be restored by Tuesday.”

There are still 284 transformers and 1,119 service lines in need of repair, the utility said, with the majority of the outages in the west metro area. Xcel said it makes live downed wires a priority for what to tackle first, given the threat to people and property.

Sunday’s storm blasted through the Twin Cities around 8:30 a.m., tipping over sailboats, downing utility wires and bringing hail that peppered the sides of homes and other buildings. In Coon Rapids, the hail piled up so deeply that the city brought out big road equipment to clear numerous streets. One resident even fired up his snowblower.

The only reported storm-related injuries occurred in St. Paul, where the Fire Department said a storm-damaged tree that was being cut fell on two adults in the 1800 block of W. Minnehaha Avenue. Both were taken to Regions Hospital and were expected to survive the injuries.

The storm played no favorites with what upheaval it created. In Blaine, the renowned TPC golf course blasted out an e-mail saying that the rough weather halted operations “until further notice” as staff sized up reports to the course and the cleanup needed.

Southeast of Forest Lake, stormy tumult brought a very premature end to summertime operations of the Berry Patch, one of the oldest fruit-growing operations in the east metro. Typically, the farm provides pick-your-own and picked strawberries, raspberries and blueberries until mid-August.

“Our farm was in the direct path of the powerful thunder and hail storms that rolled through,” read a statement on the Berry Patch’s website. In less than 30 minutes, all of this season’s crops were lost to golf ball-sized hail: leaves and fruit shredded from strawberry plants, raspberry canes cut in half, blueberry bushes stripped of all fruit.

“There will be no fruit to pick this season at the Berry Patch.”

As the cleanup and power restoration efforts continued Monday, forecasters with the National Weather Service (NWS) were anticipating more unsettled conditions in the evening in the Twin Cities and many of the same Minnesota counties beyond the metro area. There’s a decent chance of thunderstorms after 7 p.m., with rainfall ranging from one-quarter to one-half inch. Tuesday could see even more rain, with up to an inch by the end of the night.

Chances of rain diminish Wednesday, and then it’s clear sky sailing through Friday, the NWS said.