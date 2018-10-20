SAO PAULO — Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Brazil to protest against far-right presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro.

In Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Goiania and Aracaju, people occupied avenues and squares on Saturday, singing, dancing and shouting "Not him!" - the anti-Bolsonaro rallying cry.

The rallies took place one week before Brazilians return to the polls on Oct. 28 for the second round of voting.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, won the first round on Oct. 7, getting 46 percent against 29 for Fernando Haddad of the Workers' Party that governed Brazil between 2003 and 2016.

In front of the Sao Paulo Art Museum, people beat drums and waved gay pride flags and banners denouncing Bolsonaro, known for offensive comments about gays, women and black people.