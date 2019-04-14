ISLAMABAD — Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the world have gathered at a shrine in Pakistan to celebrate the Vaisakhi harvest festival amid heightened security.
The festival concluded Sunday, with pilgrims bathing and worshipping at a pond at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in the town of Hasanabdal, outside Islamabad.
Some 2000 Sikhs traveled to Pakistan from neighboring India despite recent tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Sikhs are a small minority in Muslim-majority Pakistan, but many Sikh holy sites ended up in the country after the 1947 partition from India following independence from Britain.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Ukraine president holds 1-man 'debate' before runoff vote
With one week remaining until Ukraine's presidential election runoff, President Petro Poroshenko has come to the country's largest sports stadium for a proposed debate where his opponent didn't show up.
World
UN says 120 killed since fighting broke out in Libya
More than 120 people have been killed since a Libyan military commander launched an assault on the capital 10 days ago, igniting clashes with rival militias, the U.N. health agency said Sunday.
World
UK pet owner investigated after dog kills 10-year-old boy
A dog owner in Britain is being investigated for manslaughter after her pet mauled to death a 10-year-old boy at an English vacation park.
World
Seychelles president's underwater speech: Protect our oceans
In a striking speech delivered from deep below the ocean's surface, the Seychelles president on Sunday made a global plea for stronger protection of the "beating blue heart of our planet."
World
Hundreds evacuated in Frankfurt so WWII bomb can be defused
Some 600 people have been evacuated from their homes in the old city of Frankfurt so specialists could remove a World War II-era bomb that was discovered in the Main River.