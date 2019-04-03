UPPER BERN, Pa. — Thousands of chickens have died after a fast-moving fire ripped through a barn in Pennsylvania.
Authorities say the fire at A&L Farms in Upper Bern broke out around 7 p.m. Tuesday and tore through a 300-foot-long chicken house. It's believed that roughly 28,000 chickens died in the blaze, though no residents or firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials say the chicken house was destroyed by the blaze, which burned for nearly three hours before it was brought under control.
