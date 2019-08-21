Thousands of birds were killed on Aug. 11 when a destructive hailstorm lashed regions northwest of Billings, Mont. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the supercell thunderstorm “killed and maimed more than 11,000 waterfowl and wetland birds at the Big Lake Wildlife Management Area west of Molt.” Molt is about 20 miles west-northwest of Billings, Montana’s largest city.

According to the release, biologist Justin Paugh estimated that a quarter of the birds at the lake were injured or killed. About 5% of surviving ducks and a third of living pelicans and cormorants “show some sign of injury or impaired movement.”

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Molt, alerting residents of the potential for golf ball-sized hail and damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour. The storm proved to be an overachiever, bringing an unusual August episode of 3-inch hail and winds gusting up to 74 mph.

“This isn’t uncommon for us, but it normally happens in June,” said Shawn Palmquist, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Billings. “June is when we have lower freezing levels and can get hail. August is typically more a wind month.”

There are indications that, near the lake, large hail may have begun falling first, beating the rain by as much as 5 or 6 minutes. The birds likely had no warning.

Another feature of the storm was that the hail was spiked and jagged.