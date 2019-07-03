VERSAILLES, Ky. — Firefighters in Kentucky are trying to extinguish a burning Jim Beam warehouse filled with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon.
Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler tells WKYT-TV that two barrel warehouses caught fire late Tuesday. Crews were able to put one out, but the other kept burning for hours.
Chandler says it may have been caused by lightning.
A nearby road has been shut down as crews fight the blaze. Chandler estimates firefighters will be working at the scene late into Wednesday night.
