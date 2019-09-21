PARIS — Thousands of environmental activists took to the streets of Paris to press President Emmanuel Macron, world leaders at the U.N. and multinational companies to reduce emissions faster.
The climate protest was just one of several taking place Saturday across the French capital during a weekend of demonstrations that sometimes descended into violence.
Macron has often presented himself as a champion of environment issues. He has tried to salvage the 2015 Paris climate accord but activists say his government has not done enough.
A Greenpeace delegation pulled a giant float caricaturing Macron as "King of Blah Blah."
