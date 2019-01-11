NEW YORK — Thousands of firefighters in dress uniform stood silently at attention along a Brooklyn street outside the funeral for a comrade who fell to his death while trying to aid people involved in a car crash.
The funeral for Steven Pollard of Ladder Company 170 was being held Friday at the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church.
A billboard bearing Pollard's image and the words "rest in peace" adorns the church lawn. The sound of bagpipes filled the air.
Pollard was running toward the accident late Sunday when he slipped into a gap between bridge spans and plunged about 50 feet.
The 30-year-old had followed his father and brother into the Fire Department of New York just a year and a half ago.
Thousands line funeral route for NYC firefighter
