Chanting "No more silence. End gun violence," thousands of students gathered at Harriet Island Park in St. Paul this morning for the March for Our Lives demonstration, a nationwide protest to call for school safety measures and stricter gun control laws.

The main event is happening in Washington, D.C., but 13 marches were expected in communities across Minnesota. The biggest one is in St. Paul, where congregating students in the park began marching before 10 a.m. to the Minnesota State Capitol, where they will meet supporters.

An estimated 800 sister marches were planned around the country.

On Harriet Island, the group made up mostly of students arrived by school bus, car and bike and were greeted with voter registration tables. They gathered to march behind a white banner saying "one is too many" and waved a giant dove of peace. At the Capitol, the gathering crowd is mostly adults.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Minnesota students traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to join the #NeverAgain movement founded by Florida students who survived one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. Seventeen people were killed on Feb. 14, when a gunman entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. and began shooting.

Gov. Mark Dayton declared Saturday "March for Our Lives Day" in Minnesota.

Spearheading the St. Paul march are the local chapter of Moms Demand Action, an advocacy group pushing for gun reform; a gun violence prevention group called Protect Minnesota, and Students Demand Action, a group that advocates for tighter gun laws.

St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster said Friday that police expected 10,000 or possibly more people at the march. Organizers estimated 3,000 attendees on their permit application for the march.

Wabasha Street was expected to see significant delays, Ernster said, urging people to use alternate routes such as 1-94 or Shepard Road, effective until 1 p.m.. For a smoother commute, participants have been advised to carpool or use metro transit.

"I kind of look back to the Women's March, we didn't know what we were gonna get that year. Then we ended with close to 100,000 people," Ernster said. "We're going to be helping with moving this march along. It's a permitted event, and we're working with some organizers to make sure that it's a safe march."

At the Capitol, student speakers will share their personal experiences with gun violence and talk about the toll the surge in threats on schools has taken on them.

"We want people to see everybody in such large numbers to prove the point that the NRA has no place in politics where people's lives are involved," said lead organizer Ana Hymson, who recently graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and now lives in Minnesota. "I hope that we can walk away with the feeling that we did something."

Staff writer Faiza Mahamud contributed to this report.